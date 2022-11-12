How to Watch Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire Live Stream Online

Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire women’s super welterweight title unification will take place on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The event is promoted by BOXXER and will air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and international viewers can view it via live stream on FITE TV.

Jonas vs Dicaire has three titles up for grabs in the women’s 154 pound division, Jonas will bring her WBC and WBO titles to the ring and the Canadian Dicaire will carry her IBF strap. This will be a unification bout that will bring the winner one step closer to undisputed.

Jonas (12-2-1, 8 KOs) is a Olympian who represented London and at 38 she is at the peak of her career having minor setbacks at the lower weight divisions when she was stopped by Viviane Obenauf in the 130 pound weight class, and then when she moved up to 135 pounds to challenge Katie Taylor she lost via unanimous decision.

Jonas made a shocking jump all the way to 154 pounds to claim her first world title against Argentinian Chris Namús, in her next fight she would capture the WBC title against Swede Patricia Berghult, tonight she faces fellow southpaw and champion Dicaire.

Dicaire (18-1, 1 KOs) is 36 years old and only has one loss to her record and that is against Claressa Shields. The Canadian champion isn’t known for her knockout power but she recorded her first KO in her last fight when she stopped Mexican Cynthia Lozano for the vacant IBF super welterweight title. She has boxing ability and she will need to rely on it to keep Jonas at bay.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Welterweight Championship – Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (WBC, WBO, and IBF Titles)

Light Welterweight – Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski

Middleweight – Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny

Cruiserweight – Viddal Riley vs. Ross McGuigan

Lightweight – Dylan Cheema vs. Jordan Ellison

Welterweight – Clark Smith vs. Dale Arrowsmith

Middleweight – Jack Kilgannon vs. Meshack Mwankemwa

How To Watch Jones vs. Dicaire

The fight live stream broadcast will be shown on Sky Sports Boxing, FITE, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, for more information visit: https://www.boxxer.com/events/fight-night-manchester-12th-november-2022-ao-arena-manchester/

