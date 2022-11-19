Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Gaston Coria Fight Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Undefeated former junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia steps into the ring against tough contender from Argentina Gonzalo Gaston Coria on November 19th at the ARENA ASTROS in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mexican boxing star Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) is excited to fight in Guadalajara, Mexico against Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) and he wants to make a statement on Saturday night to keep the middleweight division on notice that he is here to stay and coming for a title.

Munguia is still growing as a fighter and Oscar De La Hoya who promotes him believes the best has yet to come for the hard hitting Mexican.

He already has a belt in the 154 pound division and wants to secure titles at middleweight before moving up to 168 pounds to dominate that division. Issues with weight are what held him back, but now with the proper diet and nutrition and training he has been able to make the middleweight limit with no issue.

Coria is a huge underdog but he gains inspiration from fellow Argentinian boxers who have traveled to their opponents country and beat them in upset wins. For Coria he will need to box perfectly and hope the judges score it in his favor because Munguia will have a huge hometown advantage and has the power to end the fight anytime.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria

Super Flyweight – Argi Cortes vs. Erick Omar Lopez

Lightweight – Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales

Super Bantamweight – Benito Sanchez Garcia vs. Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez

Super Featherweight – Rafael Espinoza vs. Orlando Garcia Guerrero

Welterweight – Ernesto Sanchez Rodriguez vs. Heriberto Flores Guerrero

Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin

Flyweight – Luis Villa Padilla vs. Carlos Buitrago

Women’s Super Flyweight – Marilyn Badillo Amaya vs. Mayela Perez

Super Welterweight – Shailock Goyri vs. Christian Rene Arenas

Super Bantamweight – Cesar Vaca Espinoza vs. Adrian Ruiz Acevedo

Super Bantamweight – Israel Rodriguez vs. Oscar Luna

Welterweight – Jerry Bradford vs. Rene Trujillo

Lightweight – Shamar Canal vs. Salvador Lopez

How to Watch Munguia vs. Coria, date and start time

The fights take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on DAZN live streaming subscription service, visit DAZN.com for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...