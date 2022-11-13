Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba Fight Live Stream from Dubai

Tommy Fury the brother of the undefeated world Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be the co-main event to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji boxing event live from Dubai on Sunday, November 13th.

Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight a six-round contest in the light heavyweight division, which would mean 175 pounds, but he failed to make the limit and came in heavy at 181 pounds, while his opponent Paul Bamba weighed 174 pounds.

The fight still went on and wasn’t scrapped, but Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) wasn’t happy with Fury weighing in heavy and not making the weight.

Fury is overlooking Bamba and doesn’t think much of him because he is already looking forward to a fight with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

Fury and Paul were scheduled to fight before and the fight fell off twice, first time Fury was sick and injured in training camp, the second time he had Visa issues that prevented him from flying to the United States.

Jake Paul will be in attendance ringside to watch Tommy Fury, look for Fury to take the mic in the post fight interview should he win and call out Paul.

The main event features the undefeated legendary Pay-Per-View star Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. taking on British YouTube gamer Deji, the younger brother of YouTube star KSI.

Mayweather vs. Deji will be fought in an exhibition bout at the cruiserweight limit so there is no winner or loser since its not a professional bout. Mayweather came in at 154 pounds and Deji weighed a whopping 175 pounds. Floyd has no issue with fighting bigger guys, he fought a 6 foot 2 almost 200 pounds Logan Paul.

The Mayweather-Deji and Fury-Bamba fights will be shown on DAZN PPV and on FITE TV live streams online, the event starts at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

