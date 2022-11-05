WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

The main event at the Crown Jewel 2022 pits WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Undisputed WWE newcomer Logan Paul.

Paul and his brother Jake are two of the biggest YouTube and social media stars in the world, Logan joined the WWE and with only a short period of training in pro wrestling, he impressed at SummerSlam and made the fans take notice that he has skills.

Reigns felt disrespected by Paul saying he could beat him after Reigns was a guest on Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and he wants to show the YouTube star what it means to be champion when they face off at Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will face off in a singles match, and these two titans are ready to get it on in the ring after Lesnar ruined Lashley’s match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins and cost him the U.S. Title.

Since his return to the WWE, Braun Strowman has been dominant in each match, he will finally square off against Omos in a battle of giants.

All these great matches and more.

Official Crown Jewel 2022 Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Singles Match – Roman Reigns (Champion) (with The Bloodline (Paul Heyman, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Solo Sikoa) vs. Logan Paul (with Jake Paul)

Six-Man Tag Team Match – The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley)

Singles Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Singles Match – Braun Strowman vs. Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match – Bianca Belair (CHampion) vs. Bayley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match – The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (Champions) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – Alexa Bliss and Asuka (Champions) vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

How To Watch Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwe-crown-jewel/2022

