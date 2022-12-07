The 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony to Honor Women of Boxing December 11 in New York

NEW YORK (December 7, 2022) – Ring 8 will pay tribute to women of boxing this Sunday, December 11, 2022 (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET/PT) at its 35th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by celebrated honorees Christy Martin and Katie Taylor, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Women’s boxing pioneer Martin, who will receive the Boxing Legend award, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. Irish boxing icon Taylor, Ring 8’s Boxer of the Year, won an Olympic gold medal in 2012, and she is the reigning World lightweight unified champion.

Limited tickets are still available for $150.00, which includes a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sellout, and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Part of the proceeds will go to the AAIB Scholarship Fund.

To purchase tickets. please contact Ring 8 President Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com.

“Ring 8 is making a special presentation to a group who have helped women’s boxing get to where it is today,” Duffy said. “We want to recognize them for their many contributions to women’s boxing. In addition to Christy Martin and Katie Taylor, who will be award recipients, we will also pay tribute to other active and retired women boxers, officials, administrators, and others.

“Our annual award winners are headlining this event as Ring 8 continues its policy of honoring our own. It promises to be another memorable day.”

A complete list of 2022 Ring 8 honorees is below:

2022 RING 8 AWARD WINNERS

Boxing Legend: Christy Martin

Boxer of the Year: Katie Taylor

Prospect of the Year: Cesar Francis

Humanitarian Award: Jeanette Salazar

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Ron Borges

Long & Meritorious Service Award: Ed Post

Uncrowned Champion Award: Kevin Moley

Trainer of the Year: Aureliano Sosa

Professional Official if the Year: Ricky Gonzalez

Amateur Official of the Year: Deni Auclair

Good Guy Award: Michael “Mickey” Pickford

Budd Schulberg Award: Dave Schuster

Patrick Day Sports Achievement Award: Timothy Mertens

Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the festivities.

For additional information contact Duffy.

Russo’s On The Bay is located at 162-45 Crossbay Blvd. in Howard Beach (718.843.5055).

Books written by Christy Martin with Ron Borges (“Fighting for Survival”) and Ring 8 publicist Bob Trieger (“New England’s Greatest Boxers”) will be on sale at this event.

