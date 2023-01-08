Watch Gervonta Tank Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Live on Showtime PPV

The most exciting lightweight boxer in the world Gervonta “Tank” Davis will put his WBA regular title on the line against 2016 Olympian Hector Luis Garcia in a battle of undefeated southpaws on Saturday night, live on SHOWTIME Sports Pay-Per-View.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian is the co-main event and the winner could be next in line to fight unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

Davis, 28, is undefeated in 27 contests and possesses power in both hands as well as ring savvy to avoid taking damage. This combo makes Davis one of the most skilled and dangerous fighters today.

The product of Baltimore has been trained since he was a youth by Calvin Ford who is like a father figure to the young champion. This tandem has been one of the most successful in boxing since Ford took Davis from scratch and built him into a champion where many other trainers had fighters who were already made and went into title fights.

Tonight Davis will need an impressive win to sell a future showdown with one of boxing’s most popular social media stars Ryan Garcia.

Hector Luis Garcia, 31, stands in the way of Davis and Ryan Garcia, and he is known for a big upset over Chris Colbert. Garcia wants to continue on that momentum and beat Davis to shock the world and upset the April showdown with Ryan Garcia.

Full Fight Card

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia (WBA regular title)

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF interim title eliminator)

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales

Super Lightweight – (140 lbs) – Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) – Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori

Welterweight (147 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) – Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin

Event: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Venue: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV / Live Stream: SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View

For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5707/davis-vs-garcia

