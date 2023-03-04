MF & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao Free Live Stream Prelim Countdown Show

MisFits & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao takes place on Saturday night at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England. The social media boxing event will be live streamed on DAZN.

The main event pits British YouTuber Jay Swingler against Singaporean/Swedish YouTuber and TikToker Nicholai Perrett aka NichLmao in a super middleweight match.

NichLmao will be making his boxing debut and Swingler is no stranger to the ring and currently has an undefeated record of 1-0.

There will be two MF title fights on the card, the co-main event Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif is for the MF Lightweight Championship and Astrid Wett fights AJ Bunker for the women’s MF Flyweight Championship.

Also on the card is a unique Light Heavyweight Tag-Team boxing match, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave will go head to head with Ice Poseidon and Austin Sprinz in the Special Rules Tag-Team Fight.

MF & DAZN X Series 005 Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jay Swingler vs. Nicholai Perrett aka NicHLmao

MF Lightweight Championship – Deen The Great (Champ) vs. Pully Arif

Cruiserweight – King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su

Light Heavyweight Tag-Team Mach – B Dave & Luis Pineda vs. Ice Poseidon & Anthony Vargas

MF Women’s Flyweight Championship – Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker

Cruiserweight – Ginty vs. Halal Ham,

Lightweight – Walid Sharks vs. N&A Productions,

Heavyweight – Tempo Arts vs. Godson Umeh,

The MF & DAZN X Series 005: Jay Swingler vs NichLmao Live Stream Countdown Show begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, March 4, 2023 on YouTube.



