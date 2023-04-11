Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez Rematch Will It Happen?

Dmitry Bivol’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, has expressed skepticism about Canelo Alvarez’s team’s interest in a rematch between the two fighters. Bivol, a Russian professional boxer, and Alvarez, a Mexican boxer, fought in November 2021, with Alvarez emerging as the winner by unanimous decision.

Since the fight, there has been speculation about the possibility of a rematch between the two fighters. However, Kornilov has stated that he has not seen any indication from Alvarez’s team that they are interested in a rematch.

In an interview with BoxingScene.com, Kornilov said, “We haven’t heard anything from Canelo’s team about a rematch. It seems like they are more interested in fighting other guys, and that’s fine. Dmitry is focused on defending his title and taking on the best challengers out there.”

Kornilov went on to say that Bivol is open to fighting any top-ranked opponents, regardless of whether it is a rematch with Alvarez or not. He added that they are looking for the most significant fights that will help Bivol cement his place as one of the best boxers in the world.

Bivol, who holds the WBA light-heavyweight title, has an impressive record of 19 wins and no losses, with 11 of those wins coming by knockout.

Despite his impressive record, Bivol has struggled to secure high-profile fights against top-ranked opponents, which is something that Kornilov is keen to address.

While there has been speculation about a rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez, Bivol’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, has expressed skepticism about Alvarez’s team’s interest in a rematch.

Instead, Kornilov and Bivol are focused on finding the most significant fights possible to cement Bivol’s place in the complicated world of boxing.

Like this: Like Loading...