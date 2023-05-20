Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron Live Stream Free Fight Prelims Video

On Saturday night, Irish boxing star Katie Taylor goes up to 140 pounds to challenge Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed light welterweight championship live on DAZN.

A free live stream Before The Bell preliminary card will show on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

The main event Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) fights for the first time in her native Ireland and she faces Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Taylor and Cameron are both undefeated and considered some of the best pound for pound female boxers in the world. Taylor is already the undisputed lightweight champion and she is aiming for greatness by moving up to light welterweight to challenge for another undisputed title.

Cameron is a slight underdog but she knows also that fighting in an opponents backyard is going to be difficult because the judges could be swayed by the cheers from the crowd that favor the hometown fighter.

This will be a very emotional homecoming for Taylor and she will likely be inspired and motivated to win and capture another undisputed crown.

The preliminary broadcast Before The Bell will feature undefeated fighters from the Matchroom Boxing stable.

Ireland’s own Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7 KOs) will fight Sam O’Maison (17-4-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round welterweight bout. Irish heavyweight prospect Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in a heavyweight 8-round bout. Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) faces Kate Radomska (3-1) in a women’s 6-round flyweight fight.

DAZN Fight Card

Women’s Light Welterweight Championship – Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix

Women’s Super Welterweight Championship – Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus (WBA Title)

Super Welterweight – Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf

Middleweight – Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis

Before The Bell Prelims

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Sam O’Maison

Women’s Flyweight – Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska

Watch Before The Bell: Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 PM PT on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channel.

