Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Ismael Barroso vacant WBA light welterweight championship will take place live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The event which takes place on Saturday night, May 13th, will also have a Free live stream preliminary fight card and countdown show on Showtime’s YouTube page prior to the main card.

Rolly Romero is ready to bounce back since losing his first professional fight to Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Romero who held the WBA regular lightweight title was knocked out when he fought Tank in May of last year, he felt before the stoppage he was winning the fight.

The unorthodox puncher is moving up a division to the 140 pound weight class and will fight for the vacant WBA light welterweight belt against 40 year old veteran Ismael Barroso of Venezuela.

Barroso believes experience is on his side and he also touts punching power which he believes will shock Romero when they fight. If Barroso wins he will become a world champion for the first time in his long career at the age of 40.

The Free fight preliminary card will feature three fights, Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo in a ten round light welterweight bout, Michael Angeletti takes on Michell Banquez in a ten round bantamweight contest, and Justin Viloria goes up against Pedro Pinillo in a six round super featherweight bout.

Showtime Card

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Free Prelim Card

Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo

Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo

Non-Televised Undercard

Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno

Angel Barrientes vs. Sharon Carter

David Whitmire vs. Javier Vargas

Yojanler Martinez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Watch the Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Ismael Barroso Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Show on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube, at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

