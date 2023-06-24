Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

The Premier Boxing Champions presents Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams Free Live Stream fight prelims and countdown show on June 24th, from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Preliminary Countdown show will be show on the Showtime Sports YouTube page, just before the main card on Showtime.

Top contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) of the Dominican Republic fights former unified light middleweight champion Julian Williams (29-3-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the 12-round main event.

Adames is on the cusp of title contention and a win over a former unified champion like Williams will catapult him in the eyes of many boxing pundits. If he can get by a tough former champion he would show he has earned a crack at the world title.

Williams is looking to bounce back and reclaim his spot as a world champion. This time he is going to make a run for the middleweight title and he will need an impressive win against Adames to upset the hype train the Dominican fighter is riding on.

Hard hitting Florida native Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) battles Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the co-main event set for 10 rounds in the middleweight division.

In the opening bout of the SHOWTIME telecast, unbeaten IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina his title on the line against undefeated Filipino challenger Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round world title bout.

On the preliminary undercard former Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas will see action against Wilner Soto of Colombia in an 8-round super bantamweight bout.

Minnesota’s own Caleb Truax faces Burley Brooks of Texas in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

Unbeaten prospect Kel Spencer of Michigan takes on Lyle McFarlane of Okalahoma in a 4-round super lightweight bout.

Showtime Main card

Middleweight – Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams

Light Middleweight – Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias

Super Flyweight Championship – Fernando Martinez (Champ) vs. Jade Bornea (IBF Title)

Prelim Undercard

Light Heavyweight – Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks

Super Bantamweight – Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto

Super Lightweight – Kel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane

Featherweight – Ray Ray Robinson vs. Ryan Raglin

Super Featherweight – Robert Meriwether III vs. Ezra Rabin

Super Middleweight – Shawn McCalman vs. Bo Gibbs Jr

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams Prelim Countdown Show starts at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, June 23, 2023 on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel

Like this: Like Loading...