Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Fight Live Stream on ESPN+ Saturday Night

Undefeated WBO light welterweight world champion Josh Taylor headlines a huge fight card from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Scottish champion will take on former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night, live on ESPN.

In the co-main event unbeaten fast rising Puerto Rican boxing prospect Xander Zayas will take on Ronald Cruz in an 8-round junior middleweight bout. Zayas wants to become the next great Puerto Rican boxing star and he has the qualities to make him widely popular from the smile, the personality and the boxing skill. Saturday night he will have a chance to shine as the co-feature.

Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t like Teofimo Lopez and can’t wait to finally shut him up in the ring. Taylor and Lopez have been going back and forth for a while. When Lopez was still a lightweight he said he would go up in weight and beat Taylor. This bothered the Scottish champion and he felt disrespected.

Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is known for his confidence and explosive fighting style, his biggest win is when he unified the titles against Vasyl Lomachenko. Shortly after unified the lightweight titles, he lost in a massive upset to Greek Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez only has one defeat but thinks people are already writing him off and he truly believes he will be the first to defeat Taylor and shut up all the naysayers who doubted him.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Josh Taylor (Champ) vs. Teofimo Lopez (WBO Title)

Junior Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz

Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco

Light Welterweight – Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

Heavyweight – Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo

Super Featherweight – Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos

Top Rank Presents WBO Junior Welterweight Championship Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Live Stream Online on ESPN+, for more information visit: www.TopRank.com

