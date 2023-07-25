Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Fight Live Stream, How to Watch, Date and Start Time

On Tuesday night in Japan, Top Rank boxing presents a championship double-header featuring Naoya “Monster” Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton and Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu Live Stream on ESPN+.

Three-division world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is on a mission to become the first Japanese boxer to win a title in four different weight divisions. He goes up to the 122-pound division to take on fellow undefeated WBC/WBO Super Bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Inoue is considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world and known for his crushing power that sends his opponents to the canvas or leaves them brutalized after the fight.

Fulton, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is heading to hostile territory as a champion defending his title in Japan against the hometown favorite, he must put on the best boxing display of his career and avoid being knocked down by Inoue to make sure he wins on the cards.

In the co-main event, Cuban Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight world title fort he first time against Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs).

Both Ramirez and Shimizu have just one professional defeat to their name, but the Japanese challenger believes he has the punching power to prevail and dethrone the Cuban champion.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO Titles)

Featherweight Championship – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu (WBO Title)

Light Flyweight – Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa

Super Bantamweight – Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado

Super Featherweight – Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara

Lightweight – Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu

Super Flyweight – Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda

Featherweight – Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura

Minimumweight – Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue fight Live Stream Online, Date and Start Time:

The Fulton vs. Inoue championship boxing match starts at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 and will be live streamed online in the United States on ESPN+. For more information visit: TopRank.com

