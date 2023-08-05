Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul Live Stream Fight Prelims Countdown Show Video

MMA superstar Nate Diaz is ready to make his pro boxing debut against popular YouTuber and boxing draw Jake “The Problem Child” Paul on August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Before the main Pay-Per-View card on DAZN, ESPN+, and FITE, fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary fight card and countdown show with three bouts and discussion on the main event.

Jake Paul is ready to bounce back after his first professional defeat to undefeated British boxer Tommy Fury. Paul still believes he did enough to win but thinks the split decision loss was due to him not being in top condition heading into the fight. He wants to make a statement against the gritty UFC veteran Nate Diaz and this time he will go 10-rounds for the first time in his boxing career.

Nate Diaz is one of the Ultimate Fighting Championships biggest draws and most popular attractions. Since leaving the company he has been enjoying life and waiting for the most lucrative offer to get him back into the fight game. The opportunity to box Jake Paul arose and he seized the chance so he can finally test his boxing skills against the one guy who has feasted on former UFC legends and beat them.

Diaz is hoping not to be the next victim, and end the streak of UFC fighters to lose to Paul.

Main Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (WBC/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Super Middleweight – Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa

Prelim Countdown Show Card

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera

Super Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Super Lightweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Fight Prelims Live Stream and Countdown Show on DAZN YouTube channel at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The main Pay-Per-View is available for purchase on ESPN+ and DAZN PPV and begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...