Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Live Stream Online on ESPN August 26

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois takes place at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland on August 26 and it will be live stream in the USA on a special Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ broadcast.

Ukraine’s unified WBA/WBO/IBF world heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), puts his undefeated record and title belts on the line against the hard hitting knockout artist from London, England Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs).

Usyk is one of the most skilled boxers and fights out of the southpaw stance, he defied the odds when he vacated his undisputed cruiserweight championship to move up to heavyweight and take on the unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua was the heavy favorite because of his size and power but Usyk pulled off the upset by using his slick boxing and won a decision in their first meeting. In the rematch, Joshua would get outboxed once again and lose a decision to the former cruiserweight king.

On Saturday night, Usyk will take on a much younger foe, who brings unbelievable knockout power to the ring.

The 25-year-old challenger, Daniel Dubois, has won four fights by stoppage since losing by TKO to fellow Brit Joe Joyce in 2020. This will be the biggest moment of the once beaten Dubois career and he knows he cannot outbox Usyk so he main chance is to rough him up and try to get the stoppage and become the unified champion of the world.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF titles)

Lightweight – Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Middleweight – Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue

Middleweight – Rafal Wolczecki vs. Roberto Arriaza

Welterweight – Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio

Heavyweight – Nursultan Amanzholov vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov

Featherweight – Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Janos Penzes

Light Welterweight – Bryce Mills vs. Damian Tymosz

Lightweight – Yaroslav Khartsyz vs. Konrad Czajkowski

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Championship will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.

