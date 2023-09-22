BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi Live Stream Free Fight Prelims Video

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the 1STBANK Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 22 for BKFC 50 featuring Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi for the BKFC cruiserweight title.

Hunt is the current BKFC cruiserweight champion and he will defend his title against former UFC fighter Chris Camozzi who is currently undefeated in the BKFC with 2 wins no losses.

The 36-year-old Camozzi comes from Alameda, California but trains out of Lakewood, Colorado and hopes to have a lot of fan support on Friday night as he fights for the title in front of his adopted hometown.

Hunt, 41, is a two division champion in the BKFC and with an impressive record of 10 wins 1 loss he is one of the top fighters and ranked number 2 pound for pound in the sport. He will defend his cruiserweight title and doesn’t plan on losing it anytime soon. Hunt wants to continue his reign as champion and aims for a finish against Camozzi.

The card will be loaded with action packed bouts including a Free live steam preliminary card for fight fans to watch online before the Pay-Per-View event.

Angelo Trujillo vs. Dominick Carey will headlined the Three Fight Free live stream prelims card on FITE.TV and YouTube starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT and the main card Pay-Per-View begins shortly after at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PTon Friday, September 22, 2023.

BKFC 50 Fight Card

BKFC Cruiserweight Championship – Lorenzo Hunt (Champ) vs. Chris Camozzi

Heavyweight – Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius

Middleweight – Marcus Edwards vs. Michael Manno

Cruiserweight – Keegan Vandermeer vs. Dillon Winemiller

Lightweight – Brett Hudson vs. Andrew Angelcor

Light Heavyweight – Brian Maronek vs. Tony Jenkins

Welterweight – Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres

Women’s Bantamweight – Khortni Kamyron vs. Monica Franco

Flyweight – Andrew Strode vs. Gary Caprio

Flyweight – Angelo Trujillo vs. Dominick Carey

Heavyweight – Lamont Stafford vs. Gabriel Mota

Middleweight – Jessie Stalder vs. Zeb Vincent

