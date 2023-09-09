GLORY Kickboxing 88 Paris: Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney Fight Live Stream Information

On Saturday night, GLORY kickboxing heads to the Dome de Paris in Paris, France for GLORY 88 Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney.

The most popular European based kickboxing organization will host a stacked card featuring a heavyweight main event Grand Prix qualifier and a co-main event women’s super bantamweight title fight between Champion Tiffany ‘Time Bomb’ van Soest and challenger Sarah Moussaddak.

Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KOs) is one of the greatest kickboxers in the world and this legend has over 100 fights with 92 wins by way of knockout. Tonight he returns to action against an experienced combat sports veteran who has fought in the worlds of MMA and in kickboxing James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KOs).

Hari recently lost to Alistair Overeem but the decision loss was overturned to a no contest when Overeem tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. The Moroccan-Dutch kickboxer is 38 years old and has no intention of retiring, he is still motivated to compete at the highest level and wants to win on Saturday to advance to the Heavyweight Grand Prix in December.

McSweeney, 42, has been around the world competing in combat sports for years. Even though he is an underdog tonight, he will aim to prove the doubters wrong by defeating Hari in what would be a huge upset in the kickboxing world.

The co-feature is a championship rematch between rivals Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KOs) and Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KOs). Van Soest defeat Moussaddak at Glory: Collision 4 and this will be her fourth title defense.

Glory 88 Paris Fight Card

Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney

Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly

Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi

Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu

Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic

Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde

Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger

Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir

Marc-Philippe Ngatchou vs. Axel Alfandari

Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Theo Avon

Lionel Picord vs. Lissandre Mercier

Watch Glory 88 Paris: Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney Live Stream on FITE at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on Saturday, September 9 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...