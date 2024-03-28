Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora Final Press Conference Live Stream Video

The final press conference for the Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora and Rolando Romero vs Isaac Cruz Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View event will stream live on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel on Thursday.

The inaugural PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video which takes place on Saturday, March 30 will have a stacked fight card headlined by undefeated Australian WBO light middleweight champion Tim Tszyu taking on late replacement Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora. The main event will also include the vacant WBC 154-pound title up for grabs making it a title unification bout.

Tszyu was originally to fight former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman but just weeks before the fight, Thurman suffered a bicep injury forcing him to pull out from the event and the PBC scrambled to find a late replacement for the Aussie star.

With only a few days away, Tszyu opted to face the 6 foot 7 inches Fundora making this a risky move since the height and reach is going to be extreme. The undefeated Tszyu doesn’t care he is not intimidated by the size difference and in enjoys the new challenge.

On the co-main event, the brash and flamboyant Rolando “Rolly” Romero will put his WBA light welterweight belt on the line against the dangerous Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Romero is one of the more exciting fighters in the division, he doesn’t have textbook boxing skill but makes up for it with his unorthodox style that relies on his punching power. Cruz is known for his aggressive offense. He is promoted by the legendary Filipino icon Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and he is eager to become a world champion for the first time when he fights Romero for the WBA title.

Also on the PPV, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defends his title against the mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa of Australia, and WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova in the opening bout.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora and Rolando Romero vs Isaac Cruz Press Conference on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

