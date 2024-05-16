LIVE Stream: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Final Fight Press Conference Video

The battle for undisputed heavyweight champion of the world between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 and the final press conference will take place on Thursday.

In boxing the heavyweight division is the pinnacle, with the big men comes the spoils and on May 18th two undefeated titans will put their records and their titles on the light for the chance to unify all the belts to be crowned first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Fury will be the betting favorite due to his size and his quickness, but Usyk is not worried because he believes he has the tools to dismantle the giant and pull off another upset to become a two division undisputed champion.

Usyk has achieved great things in boxing, he is an Olympic gold medalist representing Ukraine, a former cruiserweight undisputed champion and then went up in weight to upset Anthony Joshua twice for the unified heavyweight championship.

Fury doesn’t care about those accolades and wants to prove that Usyk doesn’t belong in the heavyweight division by beating him in dominant fashion.

The fighters and their teams will have one last chance to trade barbs on the stage and give their final thoughts on the mega fight. Reporters and media will ask questions one last time and they will face off before the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, followed by the fight on Saturday.

Ring of Fire Fight Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (IBF Title)

Super Featherweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseum Wahab

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Crusierweight – David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

Watch the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk final press conference live stream video on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.

