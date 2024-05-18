VIDEO: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed Beyond The Bell Live Stream

The huge undisputed championship title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is underway and the winner of the first four belt undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned, and shortly after the end of the main event fans can tune into the Beyond The Bell live stream post fight show.

Saudi Arabia has put on massive boxing events as part of the Riyadh Season for sports. Tyson Fury is the biggest star in the division and he will go after history when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in a super fight between undefeated champs for the undisputed crown.

Fury last fought in Riyadh against former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Francis Ngannou in October. The bout was sold as a big crossover event between boxing and heavyweight titans, with the expected result to be Fury by dominant decision or by knockout. The tables were turned when Ngannou put on a calm and tactical performance going the distance and even dropping Fury in the fight. The fight ended up going in Fury’s favor and many viewers felt the outcome was a robbery.

Usyk holds the WBA/WBO and IBF titles, he last fought Daniel Dubois in 2023 and won by knockout in round 9, prior to that he had back to back dominant decision victories over Anthony Joshua. Usyk has three of the four belts and he wants the WBC to complete the crown.

A rematch will be in play if the loser cares to exercise their rematch clause. If the rematch doesn’t happen due to injury or the loser not wanting to get an immediate second bout, then Anthony Joshua the former world champion would likely be next in line for the winner.

After the combatants square off, they will participate in the post fight press conference and the Beyond The Bell show will discuss the outcome of the main event and undercard bouts.

Watch Fury vs. Usyk post fight Beyond The Bell Live Stream on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 6:45 PM ET / 3:45 PM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...