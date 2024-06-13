LIVE Stream: David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Fight Week Press Conference Video

Watch the David “El Monstro” Benavidez vs Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk final fight press conference live stream on Thursday before the combatants go toe to toe on Saturday June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

The final fight press conference will also have the undercard fighters sharing their last thoughts before they fight. Benavidez and Gvozdyk have been cordial unlike the headliners Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin who’ve been going back and forth with verbal jabs.

The Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view is headlined by undefeated three-division champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank “The Ghost” Martin in a WBA lightweight championship bout.

The co-main event features undefeated David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) making his 175-pound division debut against former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs).

Benavidez, 27, has been considered one of the most dominant and exciting offensive fighters in the last 10 years and he has been chasing the best including a showdown with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

The fight with Canelo is one of the most difficult fights to make because the Mexican star has rejected the possibility of a showdown with the younger hungry Benavidez even suggesting he would need over $200 million to fight him.

On Saturday night, Benavidez will aim to display his boxing prowess against another former champion and hopes to win another world title in his second weight class.

Gvozdyk, 38, was retired from boxing in 2019 due to health issues after his devastating stoppage loss to Artur Beterbiev, he decided to make a comeback in 2023 and has been on a three-fight win streak.

This will be Gvozdyk’s toughest test since his lone defeat to Beterbiev and at an age most fighters retire he believes he is at his best condition and ready to shock the world.

Watch the David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Final Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

