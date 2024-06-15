Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro Live Stream, Fight Results, Start Time

Hard hitting IBF Puerto Rican 140-pound champion Subriel Matias will defend his title against undefeated Australian challenger Liam Paro on Saturday night, at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico. The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast on DAZN.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) is one of the most devastating finishers in boxing, he wins the majority of his fights by stopping his opponents with a volume of punches and is relentless with his pressure. All of his wins are by knockout or stoppage and he looks to continue his KO streak against his countrymen in Puerto Rico.

Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) is an undefeated contender who climbed his way to the rankings the hard way, in his last outing he upset Montana Love by KO in round 6. He looks to continue his upset streak and to become a champion for the first time on Saturday.

Matias will be the bull and Paro the matador, it will be the aggressive high punch output style of Matias versus the slick southpaw style of Paro. The pressure breaks pipes analogy fits Matias style well, he moves forward and breaks his opponents down until they wilt from the pressure, Paro will need to fight the perfect fight to keep the champion off him, that means landing hard counter punches and body shots.

The plan for Matias is to unify all the titles at light welterweight starting with a title unification with WBO champ Teofimo Lopez who spoke negatively of the Puerto Rican in interviews.

In the co-main event, undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Yankiel Rivera (5-0, 2 KOs) takes onVictor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round flyweight bout.

The Matias vs. Paro event takes place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT, live stream on DAZN.

Fight Card and Results Updated:

Light Welterweight Championship – Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro (IBF Title)

Flyweight – Yankiel Rivera vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval – Winner: Rivera by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 97-92)

Light Welterweight – Angel Fierro vs. Alfredo Santiago – Winner: Santiago by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)

Women’s Welterweight – Stephanie Pineiro Aquino vs. Diana Tapia Castro – Winner: Aquino by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91)

Light Welterweight – William Ortiz-Rivera vs. Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez – Winner: Rivera by unanimous decision (60-52, 60-52, 59-53)

