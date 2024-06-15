Watch Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez Full Fight Live Stream on Prime Video

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will continue his comeback tour against tough foe Eduardo Ramirez of Mexico on Saturday night on the Free live stream prelim portion of the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk PBC on PRIME Pay-Per-View.

Magsayo, 28, became a world champion in 2022 when he beat reigning WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. by decision.

The win was a shocker since Russell was the betting favorite and the champion with more experience. Magsayo lost his title trying to defend it the first time against Rey Vargas, and then lost another fight after that.

He would eventually say that the weight cut did him in and cost him to lose his energy through out the fights, so he believes moving up to 130 pounds will revitalize his career and he wants to prove it to the boxing world when he takes on Eduardo Ramirez on Saturday.

There hasn’t been a huge Filipino boxing star since the great Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, but Magsayo believes he can also become a star if he focuses and delivers action in his bouts.

Trainer Marvin Somodio who works alongside Freddie Roach, believes Magsayo has the tools to win another title but he must have the discipline and desire to achieve it.

Prime Video PPV Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title

PBC on Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Watch the Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk PBC on PRIME VIDEO Free Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

