Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Live Fight Results, Post-Fight Press Conference Stream

Jake Paul and Mike Perry face off on July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and we will have the live fight results posted and updated below.

Paul became the biggest draw in crossover boxing, any influencer or pro fighter from BKFC, UFC, boxing, you name who wants a big payday call him out hoping to get the big money fight they desire.

Perry is the born fighter, he has been fighting on the streets, and in the cage and boxing ring all his life. He eats and breaths fighting, and he was lucky to land a chance at a big money payday when legendary former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson had to pull out of the fight due to an illness.

Paul vs. Perry is going to be an exciting match up because you have two young and hungry lions ready to go heads up in the ring. Perry will bring the fight and Paul will act as the matador ready to counter the aggression of the BKFC superstar when they glove up.

The return of women’s seven-weight division world champion Amanda Serrano will be a special bout as she steps into the ring after an eye injury sidelined her. She will take on knockout artist Stevie Morgan in a light welterweight co-main event.

Live Fight Results Update:

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry – Winner: Paul by TKO round 6

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan – Winner: Serrano by KO in round 2

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi – Winner: Bahdi by KO in round 6

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman – Winner: Marksman by by majority decision (​76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall – Winner: Chavez Jr by by unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence – Winner: Green by unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74, 77-74)

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill – Winner: Chaparro by KO in round 2

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez – Winner: Barrientes by majority decision (57-57, 60-54, 60-54)

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero – Winner: Perez by KO

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Video



