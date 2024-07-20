Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio Fight Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing

Boxing fans, brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown as WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani of Japan takes on Filipino challenger Vincent Astrolabio in a highly anticipated bout live from the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Set your reminders and gather your friends because this is a fight you won’t want to miss, streamed live on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+.

Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs), an undefeated three-division world champion is hailed as one of the most promising talents in the sport, is known for his impressive skill set and formidable fighting spirit. His quick reflexes, powerful punches, and strategic approach have earned him a strong following among boxing enthusiasts. Stepping into the ring, Nakatani will be looking to defend his reputation and showcase why he is considered a rising star in the boxing world.

On the other side, Astrolabio (19-4, 14 KOs), a fierce Filipino competitor with an iron will and relentless determination, will be looking to prove himself against a seasoned opponent in his second world title bid. Astrolabio’s journey has been marked by overcoming challenges and turning obstacles into opportunities. His gritty performances and never-say-die attitude have captivated fans and set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable bout. With four losses to his record fans might think he has no shot against the undefeated Nakatani but upsets happen in boxing.

This clash is more than just a fight; it’s a display of pure heart, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of greatness by two Asian warriors. Both fighters have dedicated countless hours to training, honing their skills, and preparing mentally and physically for this moment. The anticipation and intensity are palpable as fans from around the world eagerly await the night when these two warriors meet in the ring.

The event will also feature another world championship fight, Riku Kano (22-4-2, 11 KOs) and Anthony Olascuaga (6-1, 4 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Popular MMA fighter and Kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa (3-0, 1 KO), continues his journey in boxing and he takes on Jonathan “Torres” Rodriguez (17-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight bout.

Top Rank Boxing and ESPN’s high-quality live streaming service ensures that fans won’t miss a single moment of the action online.

Fight Card

Bantamweight World Championship – Junto Nakatani vs. Vincent Astrolabio (WBC title)

Flyweight World Championship – Riku Kano vs. Anthony Olascuaga (vacant WBO title)

Bantamweight – Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jonathan Torres Rodriguez

Super Middleweight – Issei Aramoto vs. Mongontsooj Nandinerdene

Watch Nakatani vs. Astrolabio on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 5 am ET / 2 am PT, live stream on ESPN+, for more information visit: www.toprank.com/

