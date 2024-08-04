LIVE Stream: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Championship Post-Fight Press Conference

The Riyadh Season Fight Card is underway and as soon as the Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov WBA junior middleweight championship main event ends, the press room opens up and the fighters from the main card will meet the reporters and answer questions.

Fight fans will be curious to hear the words from the combatants on the card especially Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov.

Terence Crawford is one of the few boxers who have accolades that include two-undisputed world championships in two weight classes. The Nebraska product has power and skill, his switch hitting is what separates him from the rest of the crop.

Madrimov has the title but he feels like he is the underdog because the betting favorite is Crawford who is coming up to 154 pounds. The pressure is on Crawford because of his status, but Madrimov wants to show he is worthy of being named with the top guys in the division.

The co-main event between fan favorite Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela will also be an intriguing bout with the winner likely having to weather the storm to prevail.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller fought to a majority draw, it was a close fight both fighters came in shape with Miller in the best shape of his life but he let the fight slip but easing off the gas in the later rounds.

Formerly undefeated heavyweight American contender Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson suffered his first professional defeat when he took one the much bigger Martin Bakole. Anderson couldn’t handle the power and the uppercut of Bakole hurt him in the fight, he was eventually stopped by TKO in round 5.

Rising lightweight star Andy Cruz knocked out Antonio Moran in the 7th round, it was an impressive stoppage for the highly touted Cruz.

The Crawford-Madrimov Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream begins at 11:00 PM PT on YouTube.

