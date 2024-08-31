WATCH Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki: A Fan Friendly Night of Boxing at Dignity Health Sports Park

The excitement is palpable as Diego Pacheco prepares to defend his undefeated record against the seasoned veteran Maciej Sulecki. The highly anticipated bout is set to take place on September 28, 2024, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Live on DAZN. This Matchroom Boxing event promises to be a thrilling night of boxing, with both high-stakes titles and emerging talents on display.

Headlining Fight: Pacheco vs. Sulecki

Diego Pacheco (21-0) is set to square off against Maciej Sulecki (32-2) in a clash for the WBO International and USWBC super middleweight titles. Pacheco, the young and undefeated American sensation, is widely favored to continue his winning streak against the experienced Polish challenger. The bout will consist of 12 rounds, each lasting three minutes, showcasing Pacheco’s prowess against Sulecki’s veteran savvy.

Supporting Interim Championship Bout: Ruiz vs. Fuchs

The night will also feature a highly anticipated women’s super flyweight title bout. Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1), an undefeated standout, will face off against Ginny Fuchs (3-0), who is making waves fresh off her professional debut. This 10-round fight, with two-minute rounds, will determine the new WBC interim women’s super flyweight champion and add an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Undefeated Contenders in Action

Another highlight of the evening will be Arturo Cardenas (14-0-1) defending his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title. Cardenas, who remains unbeaten, will look to maintain his impressive record in what promises to be a compelling matchup.

Undercard Excitement

The undercard will also feature a mix of undefeated rising stars and seasoned fighters:

Criztec Bazaldua (5-0) will put his undefeated record on the line against Kyle Erwin (7-2) in a six-round lightweight bout.

Cheavon Clarke (9-0), another undefeated prospect, will face Nigerian powerhouse Efetobar Apochi (12-2) in a 10-round heavyweight clash.

Fabian Rojo (9-0), yet another undefeated fighter, will take on Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (15-10-2) in a welterweight bout. Rojo is considered the favorite, though Rodriguez is coming off a recent victory.

Alexander Gueche (5-0), also undefeated, will face David Vargas Zamora (8-3-1) in a six-round bantamweight bout.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki

Super Featherweight – Eduardo Nunez vs. Miguel Marriaga

Super Bantamweight – Arturo Popoca vs. Jesus Arechiga Valdez

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Efetobor Apochi

Women’s Super Flyweight – Adelaida Ruiz vs. Ginny Fuchs

Welterweight – Fabian Rojo vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez

Super Lightweight – Criztec Bazaldua vs. Kyle Erwin

Bantamweight – Alexander Gueche vs. David Vargas Zamora

Broadcast Information

The Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki fight, along with the night’s full slate of bouts, will be broadcast live on DAZN. Fans can tune in on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes. For more information visit Matchroomboxing.com

Like this: Like Loading...