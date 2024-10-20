Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu Live Championship Fight Results

Premier Boxing Champions presents another great night of boxing action on Amazon PRIME Video with Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu on October 19 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line as well as his IBF super welterweight title against popular Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) in the main event.

Murtazaliev is a tough champion who has the skill and the will to win. He has no losses and he wants to make sure to keep it that way on Saturday night, but he will be in for a challenge when he defends his title against the former champion Tszyu.

Tszyu, a former WBO 154-pound champ, is ready to hold the belt once again. He lost his title in a shock upset to the towering inferno Sebastian Fundora, but the fight was hardfought and he was cut early making it difficult for him to see out of his eyes.

Saturday night, Tszyu is ready to claim another title and prove that his loss to Fundora was just an off night and if he wins the IBF belt tonight he would like a rematch with Fundora for his old WBO belt.

Fight Results (Updated)

Super Welterweight – Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu – Winner: Murtazaliev by TKO round 3

Super Welterweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez – Winner: Tellez by TKO in round 7

Middleweight – Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra – NO Winner: majority draw (94-92, 93-93, 93-93)

Heavyweight – Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr – Winner: Pero by KO in round 3

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin – Winner: Viloria by TKO in round 7

Super Bantamweight – Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen – Winner: Lee Allen by TKO

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Marco Delgado – Winner: Blancas by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 58-55)

Super Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias – Winner: by KO in round 4

Welterweight – Jocksan Blanco vs. Angel Ilarraza – Winner:

Featherweight – Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Jenn Gonzalez – Winner:

Super Lightweight – Michael Garcia vs. Carlos Aguilera Martinez – Winner: Garcia by unanimous decision (40-34, 40-34, 40-34)

