Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika Championship Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Jai Opetaia Defends IBF Cruiserweight Title Against David Nyika in Australia

Gold Coast, Australia (January 8, 2025) — Australian boxing fans are in for a thrilling night of action as Jai Opetaia returns to the ring to defend his IBF cruiserweight title against New Zealand’s rising star, David Nyika. The highly anticipated world championship showdown takes place on January 8, live on DAZN with a FREE preliminary live stream on YouTube from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre (GCCEC), marking Opetaia’s second defense of the 200-pound belt.

Opetaia Looks to Extend Undefeated Streak

Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs), the undefeated champion, has been a dominant force in the cruiserweight division since capturing the title with a victory over Mairis Briedis in 2022. Now 29 years old, the Sydney native aims to build on his reign and solidify his place as one of the sport’s premier fighters at 200 pounds. Known for his slick southpaw style, Opetaia has displayed impressive boxing skills and power in his career, and with a perfect record, he will look to keep it intact against the determined Nyika.

“I’m ready for whatever David brings to the table,” said Opetaia in the lead-up to the fight. “I’ve worked hard to be where I am today, and I’m not about to let it slip away. I will defend my title with everything I have.”

Nyika Steps In on Short Notice

The challenger, David Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs), hailing from Hamilton, New Zealand, steps into the ring with a perfect professional record of 10 wins, 9 of which came by knockout. At just 29 years old, Nyika is making his first attempt at a world title, but the fight comes with some added challenges. Nyika is stepping in as a late replacement for Huseyin Cinkara, who withdrew from the bout due to injury. Despite the short-notice nature of the fight, Nyika is undeterred and confident in his ability to seize the opportunity.

“I’ve been training hard and staying ready for moments like this,” Nyika said. “I know it’s a big step up, but I believe I can take this title back to New Zealand. I’m not here just to make up the numbers.”

The cruiserweight clash is set for 12 rounds, promising fireworks as both men bring knockout power to the ring. Opetaia will have the advantage of home soil, but Nyika’s power and unblemished record make this a tantalizing match-up.

Heavyweight Showdown in Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, Australian heavyweight Justis Huni (11-0, 6 KOs) faces South Africa’s Shaun Potgieter (10-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Huni, known for his impressive skills and growing reputation in the heavyweight ranks, will look to continue his unbeaten streak as he aims for a potential world title shot in the near future. Potgieter, coming off a sole loss, will be eager to prove himself on the big stage in this pivotal heavyweight clash.

Exciting Undercard Action

The undercard features several exciting bouts, including a super middleweight showdown between Max McIntyre (6-0, 5 KOs) of Australia and Turkey’s Abdulselam Saman (8-1, 1 KO) in a 10-round battle. Australia’s Ben Mahoney (14-0-1, 8 KOs) also takes on China’s Fan Zhang (8-2-1, 5 KOs) in another 10-round contest at super welterweight.

The heavyweight division will be well-represented on the card with Teremoana Jnr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Australia squaring off against Germany’s Osasu Otobo (11-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder. Additionally, the women’s super lightweight division sees a four-round clash between Australia’s Taylah Gentzen (6-0, 3 KOs) and Ireland’s Shauna Browne (4-0, 3 KOs).

Fans can also look forward to a light heavyweight showdown between Aussies Billy McAllister (2-0, 2 KOs) and Jordan Towns (2-2, 1 KO), as well as an eight-round featherweight bout between Tony Ingram (6-0, 3 KOs) and China’s Runqi Zhou (8-2-1, 3 KOs).

A Night of Australian Boxing

For boxing fans, the January 8 event promises to be a great night of boxing action. With multiple fighters from Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, the night will showcase a range of exciting matchups, culminating in the world title fight between Opetaia and Nyika. As both men prepare for battle, all eyes will be on the Gold Coast.

Opetaia vs. Nyika starts with the prelims live stream on YouTube at 2:00 AM ET / 11:00 PM PT followed by the main fight card on DAZN at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 Midnight PT.

Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika Live Undercard Prelims



