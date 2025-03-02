Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Live Stream Info, Fight Results, Date and Start Time

Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis is gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against Lamont Roach Jr on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Barclays Center, live on PBC Pay-Per-View via Prime Video. Baltimore’s five-time, three-division world champion puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Washington, D.C.’s reigning WBA super featherweight champ, who steps up a weight class aiming to become a two-division king.

The stacked card also features Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela defending his WBA super lightweight title against U.S. standout Gary Antuanne Russell in the co-main event. The undercard shines with Dominican Alberto Puello risking his WBC super lightweight belt against Spain’s Sandor Martin, plus Cuba’s Yoenis Tellez battling Philadelphia’s former unified champ Julian Williams for the interim WBA super welterweight title. Don’t miss this explosive night of championship boxing!

How to watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight online: you can stream it live via pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s how:

Prime Video PPV: The fight is available on Amazon’s Prime Video platform for $79.95. You don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to purchase the PPV—just an Amazon account. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with prelims streaming free on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. To watch, visit the Prime Video website or app, search for “Davis vs. Roach,” and follow the purchase prompts. It’s available in English and Spanish.

PPV.com: Alternatively, you can buy the PPV for the same price, $79.95, directly through PPV.com. No subscription is required—just order the event online, and you’ll get access to the full fight card starting at 8 p.m. ET. PPV.com also offers a live chat feature hosted by Jim Lampley and Dan Canobbio during the broadcast.

The main event ring walks are expected around 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, depending on the undercard’s duration.

Update Live Fight Results:

Lightweight: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr – No Winner: majority draw (115-113, 114-114, 114-114)

Super Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell – Winner: Russell by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 120-108)

Super Lightweight: Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin – Winner: Puello by split decision (115-113, 116-112, 113-115)

Super Welterweight: Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams – Winner: Tellez by unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109)

Middleweight: Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez – Winner: Gonzalez by split decision (96-94, 94-96, 98-92)

Welterweight: David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz – Winner: Whitmire by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Lightweight: Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson – Winner: Davis by TKO in Round 1

Super Welterweight: Cristian Cangelosi vs. Jarrod Tennant – Winner:

Super Welterweight: Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Florent Dervis – Winner: Flemmings Jr. by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

