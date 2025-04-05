Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer Fight Live from Australia on PBC on Prime Video

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu is set to step back into the ring on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in a high-stakes bout against rising American contender Joey Spencer at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. With his career teetering after two consecutive losses, the Australian star knows this fight could be the pivot point between redemption and irrelevance in the stacked 154-pound division.

The event, promoted by No Limit Boxing and streamed live in the U.S. on Prime Video starting at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on April 5, pits Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) against Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash. For Tszyu, it’s a homecoming with heavy implications—his first fight in Australia since 2023 and a chance to halt a skid that saw him lose his title to Sebastian Fundora in March 2024 and suffer a brutal third-round TKO against Bakhram Murtazaliev last October.

“This is my redemption tour,” Tszyu said at a press conference in Sydney earlier this week. “I’ve got everything to prove—not just to the fans, but to myself. Joey Spencer’s a live wire, but I’m ready to show the world I’m still the hunter, not the hunted.” The 30-year-old, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, has vowed to fight smarter after admitting his aggressive approach against Murtazaliev was a costly misstep. “I thought I could steamroll him in two rounds,” he reflected. “But this game’s about precision, not just power.”

Spencer, a 24-year-old from Michigan, arrives with momentum, riding a three-fight win streak that includes a gritty decision over Miguel Angel Hernandez in December 2024. Known for his sharp boxing and deceptive power, Spencer sees this as his breakout moment. “Tim’s a warrior, no doubt, but I’ve been watching him for years—his habits, his rhythm,” Spencer said. “I’m not here to be a stepping stone. I’m here to take over.” His lone loss came in 2023 to Jesus Ramos, but since then, he’s refined his game, blending accuracy with a knack for finishing when the opportunity arises.

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose called the matchup “do or die” for Tszyu. “Tim’s back’s against the wall, and Joey’s hungry to climb the ladder,” Rose said. “This isn’t just a fight—it’s a statement for both guys. Expect fireworks.” A victory for Tszyu could line up a blockbuster clash with Keith Thurman in July, while Spencer aims to catapult himself into the division’s elite with a scalp as big as Tszyu’s.

The undercard features local talent, including a heavyweight rematch between Brandon Grach (3-0) and Liam Talivaa (6-1), adding to the night’s stakes. For Tszyu, the fight carries extra weight as he defends a family legacy—his father Kostya went 18-0 in Australia, and Tim is 22-0 on home soil, with brother Nikita contributing to a combined 50-0 domestic record. “That’s a hell of a mark to protect,” Tszyu said. “I’m not letting it slip on my watch.”

Analysts are split. Some see Tszyu’s experience and pressure fighting giving him the edge, especially with a raucous Newcastle crowd behind him. Others point to Spencer’s youth, speed, and recent form as potential spoilers. “Tim’s chin got tested last time—Joey’s got the tools to exploit that,” noted one ringside observer. “But if Tszyu boxes clever, he could wear Spencer down late.”

As the clock ticks down to April 6, the boxing world watches closely. Will Tszyu reclaim his spot among the division’s best, or will Spencer announce himself as the next big thing? In Newcastle, under the bright lights, one man’s dream will rise—and another’s could fade.

