Where to Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Details for Fatal Fury Fight Card

Popular boxing star Ryan Garcia makes his highly anticipated return to the ring against Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Friday, May 2, 2025. The welterweight showdown, headlining The Ring Magazine’s “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” event, will take place in an unprecedented outdoor setting at Times Square, New York City. Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch this blockbuster fight card, which also features Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Location: Times Square, New York City, United States

Start Time: The broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. MT / 5:00 p.m. CT). Main event ring walks for Garcia vs. Romero are expected around 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT), depending on the duration of undercard bouts.

Main Event: Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBA welterweight championship.

Where to Watch

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero fight, along with the entire “Fatal Fury: Times Square” card, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV) worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other regions. Fans can access the event through the DAZN app, available on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers.

Pricing Options

Individual PPV: $59.99 (US), £21.99 (UK), €21.99 (Ireland), $24.99 (rest of the world).

DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle: For $90 (US), £34.99 (UK), or €34.99 (Europe), fans can purchase a bundle that includes both the Garcia vs. Romero card on May 2 and the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight on May 3. This bundle offers a cost-effective way to enjoy two major boxing events in one weekend.

Free Trial: Purchasing the PPV includes a free seven-day trial of the full DAZN platform, allowing access to additional boxing content, documentaries, and live events without a long-term commitment.

How to Stream

To watch the fight:

Visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app on your preferred device (available for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV, and more).

Sign up for a DAZN account or log in.

Purchase the PPV for $59.99 or opt for the $90 Knockout Weekend Bundle.

Tune in on May 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET to catch the live broadcast, which includes traditional commentary and watch-along options.

For viewers in the UK, the main event is expected around 2:00 a.m. BST on May 3, with streaming available via the DAZN app or platform.

Fight Card

The “Fatal Fury: Times Square” card is a tripleheader featuring some of boxing’s biggest stars:

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero (Welterweight, 12 rounds, vacant WBA welterweight title)

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez (Welterweight, 12 rounds)

Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (WBO junior welterweight title, 12 rounds)

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Levale Whittington (Featherweight, 6 rounds)

Joel Allen vs. James Gennari (Light heavyweight, NY badges bout)

