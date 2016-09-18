Brook Exposed Golovkin, Canelo Can Beat Him

By

By Chuy Marco

Canelo Alvarez disposed of Liam Smith in the 9th round via body shot KO. He fought and beat a legit junior middleweight champion and took his WBO belt on Saturday night at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in front of a loud packed house of 50,000 fans in attendance.

The performance showed that Canelo can fight through pain and injury having hurt his right hand when it landed on Smith’s hard head in the second round, causing him to only use the left the majority of the fight.

After the fight a lot of haters were claiming he was ducking Gennady Golovkin, Canelo answered back by telling the naysayers the truth, his team offered a huge payday and triple G refused. It takes two to tango, Golovkin is not yet a draw and his one and only Pay-Per-View against David Lemieux bombed selling under 100,000 buys. The A side is clearly Canelo.

Golovkin refused the fight and he also refused to move up to 168 pounds to fight Andre Ward. I believe his people are going the Manny Pacquiao route and hyping him up as a feared beast on HBO but not willing to risk him by putting him in against Canelo or Ward.

It didn’t take long before GGG got exposed. He criticized Canelo for fighting Amir Khan at a catchweight just above the junior middleweight division only to call up 147 pound champion Kell Brook to 160 pounds to defend his middleweight belts; this is a hypocritical position. The worst part is Golovkin got exposed by a welterweight and was getting hit at will, his punches didn’t even drop Brook it took the corner to throw the towel in.

Kell Brook showed the world that if you are not afraid of GGG he is human and can be broken down especially if you are strong enough to push him back. Canelo is a bigger and stronger fighter than Brook and he has strong fast combos inside, if any of those land it could be noodle legs for Golovkin. Sergey Kovalev a friend of GGG also told reporters about the sparring sessions between Canelo and Golovkin and they were even.

If the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight does happen, I have no doubt that Canelo can beat him.

Like Oscar De La Hoya said the fight will happen but it must be on Canelo’s terms, that is how the business side of boxing works. Golovkin must accept the terms and if he wins he can have the negotiation power in the rematch, until then, Canelo is the top dog in boxing right now.