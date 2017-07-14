Mayweather-McGregor – Full Video Stream – London Press Conference

By

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor four city press tour has come to it’s final stop on July 14 at the Wembley stadium in London, England. The event will be live streamed on YouTube video.

Money Mayweather and Notorious McGregor were going at each other at the last three pressers with venomous verbal attacks. Floyd taking shots at McGregor’s wealth, and calling him McTapout for quitting by submission in all three of his MMA losses. McGregor worked the crowd entirely in his favor while bringing up Floyd’s high heel shots, and attacking the SHOWTIME sports executive Stephen Espinoza calling him a weasel.

The final leg of the international press tour will be one of the largest crowds for a fight announcement press conference at Wembley stadium. The fight has shown it has international appeal, and has the possibility to at least match or break the previous record held by Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather of 4.6 million PPV buys.

This presser will heavily favor Conor McGregor with thousands of Irish fans coming over from Ireland to attend and support their countryman and hero. Mayweather is used to being booed, fans pay to see him finally lose and it has yet to happen, can a UFC fighter with no professional boxing fights be the first to do it?

Mayweather vs. McGregor: London Press Conference YouTube Video Below



Video stream by SHOWTIME Sports