Sergio Mendoza vs. Francisco Gomez Free Fight Stream on Canela TV July 22

“Canela Box Nights” to launch July 22nd in Mexico 16-0 flyweight Sergio Mendoza headlines at home Live & Free on Canela.tv and Canela Sports

LOS ANGELES (July 14, 2022) — CANELA MEDIA, in association with promoter World Cup Boxing Series, will launch a new professional boxing series, “Canela Box Nights,” on Friday night, July 22nd, from Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

CANELA MEDIA is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic Community. WCBS was created and is led by CEO Terry Holland and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor.

“Canela Box Nights” will stream live and free the 3rd Friday of every month, starting July 22nd at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

Undefeated hometown favorite Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (16-0, 15 KOs) headlines against veteran Francisco “Charrito” Gomez (14-8, 11 KOs), who has fought three world champions during his 8-year pro career, in the 10-round main event.

“Candela TV and its new Free boxing series, ‘Canela Box Nights,’ is going to be huge,” Taylor said, “not just for Mexico but for all of Latin America. Sergio Mendoza is going to lead off the series and set the standard of what fight fans can expect to see on Canela TV every month.”

In the 8-round co-featured event, popular super bantamweight Jesus “Koreano” Ramirez (21-1-3, 13 KOs) and Anthony “Boy” Jimenez Salas (17-3-1, 5 KOs) throw down in a potentially bitter rivalry fight. They are from the Mexico’s states of Sonora and Sinaloa, respectively, which are archrivals like Mexico and Puerto Rico in boxing.

Promising lightweight prospect Marco Cota Moreno (7-0, 5 KOs), 20, puts his perfect pro record on the line versus18-year-old “Bam Bam” Brandon Orozco (4-2, 3 KOs) in a 6-round fight. Moreno is a 5-time Sonora State amateur champion who compiled a remarkable 146-4 record.

Lightweights Brayan Zamarripa (11-1, 3 KOs) and Jesus “Viboro” Arevalo (27-6-1, 15 KOs) square off in an 8-rounder. Zamarripa is riding a 8-fight win streak, while Arevalo is a former WBC Latino featherweight and Interim WBC FECOMBOX title holder.

The opening bout of the evening is a 6-round female junior flyweight confrontation between Yadira Bustillos (4-0), of Las Vegas, and America “Keka” Bayori (2-0).

The July 22nd “Canela Box Nights” is presented by WCBS and De La O Promotions.

