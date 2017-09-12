Canelo says Golovkin is the most dangerous opponent of his career

When Mexican boxing sensation Saul “Canelo” Alvarez steps into the ring on September 16, he will be facing off against undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, a fighter who does nothing but go forward with heavy pressure and power.

During the fighter arrivals at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Canelo and Golovkin both took the mic to answer reporter questions with hundreds of fans in attendance.

The crowd in attendance was heavily pro Canelo, many being Mexican fight fans there to support their countryman.

Golovkin who preaches to the public that he is the real “Mexican Style” fighter because he brings the fight and never takes a backwards step, smiled to the crowd promising to give the fans an action packed event.

“I want to win this fight because for me this win will be like a history fight, like Leonard vs. Hagler. Canelo, is a very special guy. The fight is huge” said Golovkin.

Canelo also hopes that Golovkin brings the fight to him on fight night, and is readily prepared to counter whatever offense the dangerous Kazakh fighter has.

“I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come. That’s why we prepared, and also to give the fans a beautiful fight.

“Without a doubt, our fight on Saturday will be one of the great fights in the history of boxing. Golovkin will bring out the best in me,” said Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin airs on Pay-Per-View, September 16, 2017 the IBF, WBA, and WBC middleweight titles are on the line.