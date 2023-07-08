Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes Free Fight Live Stream Countdown Show

The original main event of the July 8th Golden Boy Fight Night event in San Antonio, Texas was the WBA welterweight championship Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz, but the fight was called of due to Ortiz passing out during fight week and the promoters and commission said they didn’t want him to risk his health.

Undefeated young lightweight talent Floyd Schofield and Haskell Lydell Rhodes filled the void and were elevated to the headliner.

Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) is one of the fast rising boxing stars in the lightweight division, he recently shined on the undercard of Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Ryan Garcia with a second round knockout of Jose Valentin Leon. Golden Boy promotions believe he is one of the future stars in boxing and at 20 years old he already believes he can fight for a world title soon.

Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) is best known for training under Floyd Mayweather Sr and being one of Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao’s main long time sparring partners.

Rhodes who also fought and trained in Mixed Martial Arts took the opportunity and believes this is his moment to shine in the sport by taking out a young and undefeated highly touted prospect.

The undercard will feature 2012 Women’s US Olympic Bronze Medalist and current WBA/WBC unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) taking on undefeated WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-0, 6 KOs) of Argentina in a flyweight unification bout.

Main Fight Card

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes

Lightweight – Joseph Diaz vs. Jerry Perez

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Super Welterweight – Eric Tudor vs. Reggie Harris Jr

Preliminary Undercard

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Joe Jones

Light Heavyweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Jeremiah Curtright

FLOYD SCHOFIELD VS. HASKELL LYDELL RHODES PREVIEW SHOW CARD STREAM



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

