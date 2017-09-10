UFC champ Tyron Woodley willing to fight Andre Ward for big payday in boxing

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was out shopping at Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, when TMZ reporters caught up with the heavy handed champion to ask him about heading to boxing similar to what Conor McGregor did against Floyd Mayweather.

Woodley who trains boxing at the Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, California has stated in the past that he has the best boxing in the welterweight division, he’s trained at Freddie Roach’s gym for 8 years off and on under the tutelage of Eric Brown.

“The only person I’d be interested in boxing would have to be one of the best of the best it would have to be like Andre Ward.”

“I’d honestly rather train with Andre Ward, but if it’s an opportunity to make money, I can’t see Andre or myself turning it down,” Woodley told TMZ Sports.

Other UFC fighters have shown interest in crossing over into boxing for a big payday, Anderson Silva was the first to entertain the idea when he suggested a dream fight in boxing against his hero Roy Jones Jr. only for UFC President Dana White to nix the idea.

Conor McGregor has been the only fighter to date allowed to fight in a professional Pay-Per-View boxing bout while under UFC contract, he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. losing by tenth round TKO, but will go home with over 100 million dollars.

The hefty paycheck is the main attraction for UFC fighters wanting to crossover to face boxing champions.