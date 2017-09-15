Watch Live Video of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Weigh Ins

The biggest fight in the middleweight division is Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin and today is the official weigh ins for the Pay-Per-View event, it will be live streamed online for boxing fans around the world to see.

When two of the best meet up in boxing its always must see TV, in this rare occasion we get a throwback fight where two fighters at the peak of their careers agreed to fight in the ring without hesitation. Canelo the biggest star in Mexico and Golovkin the most feared puncher in the division are going to clash on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a fight that many boxing pundits say will not go the distance.

The fighters and bouts scheduled to fight on the Saturday Canelo-Golovkin PPV event are listed below and must make the official contractual weights on Friday to avoid a penalty:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 160-pounds Middleweight Championship Main Event.

Joseph Diaz, Jr. vs. Rafael Rivera, 126-pounds Featherweight.

Randy Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya, 122-pounds Super Bantamweight.

Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo, 135-pounds Lightweight.

Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk, Women’s Super Flyweight.

The Live YouTube Video Stream: Canelo vs. Golovkin Official Weigh-In – Friday, Sept. 15 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT



YouTube video from HBO Boxing