Kim Clavel vs. Evelin Bermudez Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Online

GYM Promotions presents Evelin Bermudez vs. Kim Clavel for the women’s unified IBF and WBO light flyweight championship of the world on Saturday, October 7th Live Stream on FITE TV, with a Free preliminary fight card before the main Pay-Per-View.

Former WBC 108-pound champion Kim Clavel (17-1, 3 KOs) of Montreal, Quebec, Canada has another crack at becoming a unified women’s light flyweight champion since losing to Jessica Nery Plata by unanimous decision back in January of 2023, it was Clavel’s first pro defeat and she lost her fight to unify the WBC and WBA titles.

Saturday night Clavel will have a second chance and she is motivated to capture the two belts and then go for undisputed for all the titles.

Evelin Bermudez (18-1-10, 6 KOs) from Argentina holds the IBF and WBO belts and like many Argentinian fighters before her, she is willing to go into the backyard of her opponent to beat them.

Bermudez also wants to become undisputed and she will make sure to use her height and reach advantage over the much shorter Clavel to keep her at bay and keep the titles.

The co-main event Sebastien Bouchard vs. Mazlum Akdeniz is an all Canadian feature for the WBC international 147-pound title.

The 36-year-old blue collar local fighter Sebastien Bouchard (20-2-1, 9 KOs) goes up against undefeated 26-year-old contender Mazlum Arkeniz (18-0, 8 KOs) and this has aging lion versus young prospect written all over it.

Bouchard has ten years in age over Arkeniz and has never been considered a top world talent but a win over the much younger hot shot and capturing the WBC international title will help him continue on with his boxing career.

The Free Fight prelims will feature Canadian boxing talent from Yvon Michel’s GYM Promotions also young amateur boxer Arturo Gatti Jr will be featured on the card as a special attraction.

Fight Card

Women’s Light Flyweight Championship – Evelin Nazarena Bermudez vs. Kim Clavel (IBF/WBO Titles)

Welterweight – Sebastien Bouchard vs. Mazlum Akdeniz

Women’s Super Lightweight – Marie-Pier Houle vs. Cindy Reyes Espinoza

Women’s Featherweight – Caroline Veyre vs. Jessica Bellusci

Middleweight – Derek Pomerleau vs. Michal Chludil

Watch the Kim Clavel vs. Evelin Bermudez Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT on FITE TV: https://www.fite.tv/watch/clavel-vs-bermudez-prelims/2pdtb/

Like this: Like Loading...