Watch Middleweight Championship Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady GGG Golovkin Live Online

The biggest middleweight boxing match in boxing takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16 when Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez steps up to fight WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin for division supremacy.

Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) isn’t even 30 years old yet, and has already fought a list of big name opponents, like Sugar Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Amir Khan, and his only loss is to Floyd Mayweather Jr, the young two division champion is now focused on his biggest most dangerous test when he goes toe to toe with the unbeaten GGG.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) at 35 has lots of world boxing experience and has dominated the middleweight division stopping 33 of his 37 opponents. He is recognized as a Mexican style fighter due to his ability to cut off the ring and provide constant pressure to his opponents similar to the great Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez.

The winner of tonight’s bout will be the man in the division and arguably considered the pound for pound best in boxing or at least top 4 with Andre Ward, Terence Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko.

Canelo vs. Golovkin will be broadcast by HBO boxing, but also can be viewed online through Golden Boy Promotions/RingTV live stream Pay-Per-View.

PPV MAIN BROADCAST CARD

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Rafael Rivera

Randy Caballero vs. Diego De La Hoya

Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT the fight live stream can be ordered online at RingTV.com.