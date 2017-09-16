Watch the replay of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin HBO fight

When two top level boxers face off in the ring, its a must see event and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez decided to take on the most feared middleweight in boxing Gennady “GGG” Golovkin at the full middleweight division limit of 160 pounds. Fans who watched the event live were able to see a high level chess match and mixture of ring generalship, inside fighting, counter punching.

The T-mobile arena was packed to with a sold out crowd mixed with A list celebs, sports stars, high rollers and boxing hardcore.

In what was touted as the best middleweight match up in years, the questions were answered whether Canelo could hold up to Golovkins devastating one punch KO power and if GGG could keep going forward without getting tired or worn down from the power counters of Canelo.

The outcome of the fight was a Draw, and gives people something to talk about at the water cooler on Monday at work. The Canelo fans will say he won and the triple G fans will claim their man won. A rematch of the competitive fight will likely happen.

The electrifying Pay-Per-View of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin that took place in Las Vegas, is already over and fight fans who were not able to see the main event online or the TV broadcast can watched the fight replay on HBO the following week as part of the Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell live broadcast on September 23.