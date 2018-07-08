UFC 226 Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Live Stream on YouTube

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heats up in Las Vegas with UFC 226 a Superfight that will set the summer a blaze when current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier steps up to the heavyweight division to take on the heavyweight champion Stiple Miocic and a co-main event that will pit two of the hardest hitting heavyweights in the octagon Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis. The event will be on Pay-Per-View and live streamed on UFC’s official YouTube page.

Stipe Miocic is one of the most humble champions in UFC history, he comes from Ohio and still works as a Firefighter part-time while currently holding the heavyweight belt. He is coming off one of the best and most exciting wins of his career when he survived the flush power shots of vicious puncher Francis Ngannou and beat him in an all out brawling decision to hold onto his strap.

Tonight he will try and continue his title defense win streak with number four, his goal is to defend his belt as many times as possible before retiring to be a full time firefighter and family man.

The challenger tonight is also a champion, Daniel “DC” Cormier, a former NCAA collegiate and Olympic wrestler and current light heavyweight champion. DC started off his fighting career as a heavyweight and was undefeated in Strikeforce at the division, he dropped down to 205 pounds to allow his stablemate Cain Velasquez to fight for the championship and reign in the division. As he gets older making the 205 pound weight limit is a struggle so he opted to challenge himself by going up to heavyweight again against the champion.

The co-main event was originally supposed to be a UFC featherweight championship fight between champion Max Holloway of Hawaii against top contender Brian Ortega of California but Holloway was forced to pull out for medical reasons and the fight was scrapped.

Filling the void will be a heavyweight bout Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis. The match up will be one to watch, and could end quickly since both guys are known for their KO power. The winner wants a shot at the main event heavyweight championship victor.

UFC 226 PPV Main Card

Heavyweight Championship Main Event – Stipe Miocic (Champ) vs. Daniel Cormier

Heavyweight – Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

Welterweight – Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

Catchweight (157.5 lbs) – Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight – Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC 226 Miocic vs Cormier airs live on July 7, 2018 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on Pay-Per-View Live Stream at www.youtube.com/UFC

