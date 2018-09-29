Jerwin Ancajas vs Alejandro Santiago and Uzcategui vs Maderna Live at the Oracle

IBF Junior Bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines will defend his world title against Alejandro Santiago as co-feature to a super middleweight main event between Jose Uzcategui and Ezequiel Maderna at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday.

The Top Rank boxing event will be streamed live on ESPN+ streaming service available for desktop, laptop, Apple, Android and other devices.

Jose Uzcategui (27-2, 23 KOs) comes from Venezuela and at 27 he is one of the best young super middleweight boxers having knocked out talented southpaw Andre Dirrell in a rematch and securing the IBF belt, he will take on a very tough opponent Ezequiel Maderna (26-4, 16 KOs) of Argentina in his first main event on Top Rank ESPN +.

Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 KOs) at only 26 years old and a protege of the great Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao, is quickly becoming one of the most popular young boxers out of the Philippines.







In his last fight he fought fellow Filipino Jonas Sultan in a lackluster event, and he wants to redeem himself to show that he can still finish opponents at the world level when he takes on Mexican challenger

Alejandro Santiago (16-2-4, 7 KOs).

Tonight the southpaw Ancajas will try to defend his IBF junior bantamweight title for a sixth time, he has received high praise from his promoter Bob Arum and is becoming accustomed to fighting in California in front of adoring local Filipino fans now residing in the area.

The Top Rank undercard will stream on ESPN+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT and includes these bouts:

Bantamweight – Joshua Greer Jr. (17-1-1, 9 KOs) vs.Giovanni Delgado (16-7, 9 KOs)

Featherweight – Genesis Servania (31-1, 14 KOs) vs. Carlos Carlson (22-4, 13 KOs)

Featherweight – Christopher Zavala (1-0) vs. Dominic Blanco (0-1)

Super Bantamweight – Rico Ramos vs. Daniel Olea

The Jose Uzcategui vs. Ezequiel Maderna and Jerwin Ancajas vs. Alejandro Santiago Main Card will LIVE Stream online on the ESPN+ app at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 28.

