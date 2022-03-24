How to Watch Ebanie Bridges vs. Maria Cecilia Roman Fight Live Stream Online

Fan favorite Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges returns to action on Saturday night and gets a crack at another world title when she takes on women’s IBF world bantamweight champion Maria Cecilia Roman on the undercard of Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington 2.

Bridges, 35, made a name for herself when she fought for the WBA world title against British Champion Shannon Courtenay on April 10, 2021.

During the pre-fight build up, fans and commentators felt Courtenay would beat Bridges easily, and that Bridges was just using her sexuality to sell the fight and push her social media following, but on fight night Bridges fought tooth and nail and won the respect of the boxing public.

The sexy Aussie boxer isn’t ashamed of her looks and is proud to show off because she believes that women should be self confident and happy, she doesn’t let negativity affect her life and has always maintained a focused and positive attitude during her fight career.

Part of the reason she carries herself this way with such discipline is because of her occupation she is a School teacher in Australia and has a degree in Mathematics and Physical Education, so she is not only Beauty but she also has Brain and Brown too, making her the total package.

On Saturday night she will contest for another world title and believes she will be achieve her dream of becoming a world champion.

The champion she will be facing is 39-year-old Maria Cecilia Roman of Argentina for the IBF women’s bantamweight title.

Roman hasn’t lost a fight since 2014 but fought the majority of her fights in her home country of Argentina, she doesn’t possess knockout power, none of her 15 wins were won by KO.

Bridges will have the power advantage and Roman will have the experience.

How To Watch:

Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges IBF women’s world bantamweight title will take place on the Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington 2 card, at 7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET/PT on March 26, 2022 and will be shown on the live streaming service app https://www.dazn.com/

