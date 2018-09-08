Watch Amir Khan vs Sammy Vargas on Sky Sports Live

Amir Khan will headline the boxing action at Arena Birmingham when he takes on Samuel Vargas in a welterweight tussle scheduled for 12 rounds, the event will be live streamed and televised on Sky sports in the UK on September 8.

Amir Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) is having a resurgence since signing with former rival Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing. His first fight under Hearn took place back in April of this year, when he fought tough Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco and knocked him out viciously in the first round without breaking a sweat.

Tonight Khan continues his training under Joe Goossen and wants to send a warning to all the worlds best welterweights that he is not done. In the future if he wins tonight he could face WBA champion Manny Pacquiao a ring legend who used to train with the Bolton boxer under Freddie Roach, or he could find himself finally face to face in the squared circle with bitter rival Kell Brook in a super huge boxing event that would have all of Great Britain tuned in.

Samuel Vargas (29-3-2, 14 KOs) is somewhat of a journeyman, born in Colombia but now residing in Canada, the 29-year-old welterweight who got knocked out in his two-step up fights against Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia feels the Khan fight will bring him back to notable status in the division.







An underdog heading into the fight Vargas believes his chin is much better than Khan’s and he will try to go for the finish because his trainer suggested that the fight goes the distance it would be difficult to win on the cards in Khan’s home country.

The Khan vs. Vargas bout isn’t the only action, the event will be stacked with exciting match-ups from local fighters.

The undercard for tonight’s boxing extravaganza will feature top British talent. Rivals Jason Welborn and Tommy Langford going toe to toe for the British middleweight title, Sam Eggington taking on Hassan Mwakinyo in a 10 round super-welterweight clash, and lightweight standout Lewis Ritson will take on Oscar Amador in an 8 rounder to continue his progress up the lightweight ladder.

Main Card Line Up

Welterweight Main Event – Amir Khan vs Samuel Vargas (12 rounds)

Super-Welterweight – Sam Eggington vs Hassan Mwakinyo (10 rounds)

British Middleweight Title – Jason Welborn vs Tommy Langford (12 rounds)

Lightweight – Lewis Ritson vs Oscar Amador (8 rounds)

Super-Welterweight – Scott Fitzgerald vs Craig Morris (10 rounds)

Date: Saturday, September 8, 2018

Location: Arena Birmingham (formerly Barclaycard Arena / NIA), Birmingham.

Like this: Like Loading...