Canelo Alvarez obliterates Rocky Fielding with body punches to become WBA Champion

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez just keeps on getting better and better, he can now call himself a three weight division champion tonight after destroying the British WBA regular super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding in three rounds with vicious body punches.

The question heading into this fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City was would the height be too much for the much shorter Canelo. He was giving up several inches in height and going up to 168 pounds from 160 pounds.

Those questions were answered quickly as Canelo wasted no time attacking Fieldings body dropping him in the first round with a stinging left hook that would make Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez proud.

The second round starts off with Canelo just bullying the much taller champion, he continues to attack the body with Fieldings arms and sides turning red from the thudding blows.







Canelo lands another body punch sending Rocky down to a knee in the second round, as the ref counts Fielding looks to his corner and smiles as to say “I am okay don’t worry.”

Fielding survives and round three begins with Rocky trying to throw some flurries but his punches have no power behind them, Canelo eats them and just keeps going forward this time dropping Rocky with a right to the head.

Once Fielding beats the count, he tries to keep Canelo off him but the Mexican star refuses to take a backward step and lands another body shot dropping Fielding to a knee and the ref has seen enough an waves it off at 2:38 of the third round.

Fielding was no match for Canelo and lost his belt against a very powerful shorter fighter coming up in weight who was out for blood.

Canelo has many options, he can drop back down to middleweight for fights with Danny Jacobs, a rubber-match with Gennady Golovkin or fight one of the Charlo brothers. He can stay at 168 pounds and fight Callum Smith in England or Vegas.

