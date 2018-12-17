They had Canelo Alvarez fighting Glass Joe from Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out

Oscar De La Hoya always hyping up mismatches to make his cash cow Canelo Alvarez look amazing.

That is exactly what he did at Madison Square Garden on December 15 when he promoted Canelo versus Rocky Fielding a “Regular” champion or belt holder as I like to say, because he got knocked out by the real WBA champion Callum Smith.

You saw pictures of Canelo looking short with this tall British champion. Golden Boy Promotions was trying to make it like a David vs. Goliath match-up.

Canelo might have been shorter in height but he was much bigger in overall muscle and density. A short compact tank built like David Tua or Mike Tyson.







During the fight you could see just how massive Canelo was compared to Rocky Fielding, all Canelo’s punches were doing damage. By the time Rocky got stopped with a body shot his entire side was red from all the hooks to the body Canelo was landing.

Rocky went down multiple times and for a bigger guy his punches looked very weak, he got hurt by everything that landed.

Its sad to say, but it looked like Rocky Fielding was more like Glass Joe from the video game Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out.

If you are old enough to remember it was a very popular video game for Nintendo back in the 80s and the very first character was the weakest one Little Mac had to fight, and he was easy to knockout early because he got hurt by every shot and was tall, lanky and fragile similar to Fielding.

After the fight a lot of people were buzzing on social media about how powerful Canelo looked, most were not able to watch the fight because it was on a streaming app, and some like myself were not overly impressed by Canelo’s performance.

Let’s just say Rocky was brought in to make Canelo look good and just build him up with another trinket belt. The WBA regular belt isn’t even the real belt, it’s similar to the one Manny Pacquiao won against Lucas Matthysse, the WBA super champ at welterweight is Keith Thurman.

The Pacman and Canelo regular WBA belts are just a way for the sanctioning body to make more money by collecting fees.

It’s all smoke and mirrors. Canelo signed an 11-fight deal with DAZN worth over $300 million, you think they gonna toss him in with a monster in the division? He is not going to lose anytime soon because if he lose there goes their huge investment.

Put him in with Jermall Charlo, Danny Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade, David Benavidez, Callum Smith, or any big guy who can punch and he will be in for a real tough fight.

Should Canelo face one of the top guys from 160-168 pounds he will probably be given a gift decision so he won’t lose and they can milk that 11 fight contract.

Look for Oscar and company to put Canelo in with guys he can beat like an old Arthur Abraham or Vanes Martirosyan. I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to make a Chris Algieri vs. Canelo fight next.

Don’t be fooled by this fight with Rocky Fielding, it was nothing more than Canelo vs. Glass Joe.

