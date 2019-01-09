VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner Media Workout Live Stream

Manny Pacquiao will hold his open media workouts at the Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, CA, before they square off at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV on January 19th.

The open workouts will be live streamed online through Showtimes YouTube Page (video below).

Pacquiao a full-time Senator in the Philippines is an 8-division world champion and currently holds the WBA “Regular” welterweight title. He will defend his title belt for the first time against Adrien Broner of Cincinnati, Ohio.

This will be a fight between two contrasting personalities, you have the brash young 29-year-old Broner who loves flashing money and living a wild life, going against the elder Pacquiao who lives a humble lifestyle after becoming a Born-Again Christian.







The Filipino southpaw dynamo reunited with his long-time trainer Freddie Roach and Broner is training under Kevin Cunningham in Florida.

This will be Pacmans first fight on US soil since beating Jessie Vargas in 2016. This will be Broner’s first time headlining a Pay-Per-View card and his opportunity to defeat a legend and become a draw in the sport.

Broner was originally supposed to attend the media workout at Wild Card but decided not to go.

Leonard Ellerbe said Broner will go to another gym in LA and hold his own workout there, he just didn’t want team Pacquiao to see his training techniques and strategy.

The fight is near, and both combatants are at the last stages of their training camps ready to put on a show on January 19, 2018.

Pacquiao vs. Broner: Media Workout Full Video Live Stream and Replay below



Video from Showtime Sports