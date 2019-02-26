Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hits harder than heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale

Undefeated WBA super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis really lives up to his “Tank” nickname because he’s knocked out 20 of his 21 opponents, he truly packs a big punch.

The 24-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland was on Inside PBC Boxing alongside host Kate Abdo, legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and heavyweight boxing contender Dominic Breazeale who stands 6 foot 7 to Tank’s 5 foot 5.

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder issued a punch challenge to Tank and Breazeale via video, and the number to beat was 927 a record set on the PBC punch machine by Wilder using his left hand.

One would think the much bigger heavyweight would puncher harder than a fighter who campaigns at 130-pounds, but the surprise was size doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to the punch machine.







Davis unloaded a left hand from the southpaw stance with minimal effort and it sounded like a shotgun blast.

The meter went up to 939 and he surpassed Wilder’s record of 927 by 12 points.

Next up was Dominic Breazeale who loaded up with a ferocious right hand with all his 256lbs of weight behind it and the meter stopped counting at 889.

After Breazeale saw his number much lower than Tank’s he laughed and claimed the machine was rigged.

Watch super-featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and heavyweight Dominic Breazeale take their shot at punching bag challenge on INSIDE PBC BOXING:



Video by PBC